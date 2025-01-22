Fire damages mobile home in Arbor Vitae

A fire did significant damage to a mobile home in Arbor Vitae.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue got dispatched to a structure fire at 1195 Maple Lane yesterday Tuesday evening.

A man who lived there had gotten out, but his dog was still inside.

Smoke and fire was showing from beneath the mobile home when firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out and firefighters were able to get the dog out safely.

The occupant did suffer minor burns to his hands trying to put out the fire.

Damage was estimated at $30,000, primarily to the underside of the mobile home.

Smoke damage was reported to the interior.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue urges anyone who smells smoke or suspects a fire to get out immediately and to call 911.