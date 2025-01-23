Fire destroys a camper in the Merrill area

What was reported to be a possible grass fire turned out to be a camper going up in flames in the Merrill area.

Just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Merrill Fire Department and Merrill DNR Ranger were sent to the report of black smoke off Highway 107 north of Tri-Hi Trucking.

Crews found it was a large camper that was already mostly consumed by fire.

The fire was extinguished, and when the owner returned, he said he had just stocked the wood furnace before he left.

No one was hurt, but the camper was a total loss.