Rider killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published January 27, 2025 at 6:36 AM CST
Vilas County Sheriff's Department

A snowmobile crash killed a rider in the Vilas County Town of Plum Lake.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday on the shoreline of Star Lake near Rearing Pond road.

The snowmobiler struck a tree.

First responders transported the victim to a helicopter landing zone staging area.

However, lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the rider was pronounced dead without being taken to a hospital.

The Wisconsin DNR will handle the accident investigation.

A number of agencies provided assistance.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
