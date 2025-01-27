Rider killed in Vilas County snowmobile crash
A snowmobile crash killed a rider in the Vilas County Town of Plum Lake.
The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday on the shoreline of Star Lake near Rearing Pond road.
The snowmobiler struck a tree.
First responders transported the victim to a helicopter landing zone staging area.
However, lifesaving efforts were not successful, and the rider was pronounced dead without being taken to a hospital.
The Wisconsin DNR will handle the accident investigation.
A number of agencies provided assistance.