Fire does extensive damage to a building near Rhinelander

A large pole shed with attached living quarters suffered extensive damage in a fire in the Oneida County Town of Pine Lake.

Firefighters were called out around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire on Hildy Lane.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen over Boom Lake.

Help was called in from other departments, with a second alarm going out for extra manpower.

With the steel roof failing Firefighters were limited to defensive operations.

The aerial master stream was utilized to knock the roof down and back wall giving Firefighters entry to the structure to fully extinguish the remaining hot spots.

Firefighters were on scene for 5 hours.