Northwoods Transit bus involved in accident in Oneida County

The driver of a Northwoods Transit Connections bus suffered an apparent medical issue Friday at 1:00 p.m. and lost control of his vehicle, striking a snowmobile trailer being pulled by a pickup truck in Minocqua, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

The bus knocked over a set of traffic signals, before coming to a rest just in front of TJ’s Garden Market, immediately south of the U.S. Highway 51 and County Rd. J intersection.

A police spokesman said the bus driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua. The other two drivers were uninjured. There were no passengers on the bus.

The bus was southbound while the other two vehicles were northbound on U.S. Highway 51, the spokesman said. The 2015 Subaru ended up in a snowbank after the driver swerved to avoid the collision. There was minor damage to the car and to the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Minocqua police were assisted by various first responders, including fire and ambulance services. The agencies cleared the accident scene at 2:25 p.m.

The bus served the Lakeland area, but service to that area will not be disrupted, according to the Transit Bus manager. They will bring in a spare bus.