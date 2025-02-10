Shooting under investigation in Lincoln County

Lincoln County authorities are looking into a shooting northeast of Merrill in the Town of Schley.

The Lincoln County 911 center got a call for an ambulance Friday for a male with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and EMS rushed to the area of County Highway X and County C where the injured person had a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was taken by ambulance to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Authorities say all parties involved have been identified, and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.