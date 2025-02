A Merrill man died after being struck along a highway.

Monday evening around 8:45 p.m., the Lincoln County Dispatch Center got a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on State Road 107 near Snow Road.

Emergency personnel did what they could to save the 30-year-old Merrill man’s life, but he died of his injuries.

State Road 107 was closed for about five hours while the man’s death was investigated.

A number of agencies helped at the scene.