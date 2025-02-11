Snowmobiler injured in Tuesday morning accident in Oneida County

A snowmobiler in Oneida County was flown to a hospital for treatment after he was found unconscious.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a snowmobile accident on McCormick Lake in the Town of Hazelhurst.

It happened around 8:40 Tuesday morning.

First responders found a 22-year-old male unconscious.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The victim was flown from the scene to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The DNR is investigating.

The DNR typically reports deadly snowmobile crashes as they happen and non-fatal accidents in its year end reports.

So far this year there’s been four deadly snowmobile accidents, including ones in Iron, Vilas, and Forest counties.

Over the last decade, anywhere from 50 to 150 snowmobile-related injuries get reported to the Wisconsin DNR each year.

A 2023 study from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute found that to be underreported. The study estimates there’s likely 600 snowmobile-related injuries each year in Wisconsin.