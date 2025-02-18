© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One dead, one injured in Tuesday morning crash on Highway 8 in Oneida County

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:10 AM CST
Pixibay

One person died in a car crash on Highway 8 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 8 near Spring Creek Road, about eight miles west of Rhinelander.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says early investigation suggests a pickup heading west on Highway 8 crossed the center line, hitting another car head on.

The driver of the pickup, a 53-year-old Abbotsford woman, was hurt.

The driver of the other car, a 58-year-old Tomahawk man, died in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsOneida county
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required