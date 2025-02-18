Schools delayed or closed because of bitter cold

A number of school districts in Northern Wisconsin have either delayed classes or closed entirely Tuesday, February 18th, due to bitter cold temperatures.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect until 10:00 a.m.

A list of school closings and delays is below.

Closed

Merrill Schools - Closed & No After School Activities

Antigo - Closed

Tomahawk - Closed

Chequamegon School District - Closed

Phillips - Closed

Prentice - Closed



2 Hour Delay

Crandon Head Start - 2 Hour Delay

Crandon Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay

Laona - 2 Hour Delay

Wabeno - 2 Hour Delay

Mercer School 2-hour delay

Elcho School - 2 Hour Delay

White Lake-2 Hour Delay

Phelps - 2 Hour Delay, Daycare Remains Open