Schools delayed or closed because of bitter cold
A number of school districts in Northern Wisconsin have either delayed classes or closed entirely Tuesday, February 18th, due to bitter cold temperatures.
A cold weather advisory will be in effect until 10:00 a.m.
A list of school closings and delays is below.
Closed
Merrill Schools - Closed & No After School Activities
Antigo - Closed
Tomahawk - Closed
Chequamegon School District - Closed
Phillips - Closed
Prentice - Closed
2 Hour Delay
Crandon Head Start - 2 Hour Delay
Crandon Schools - 2 Hour Delay
Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay
Laona - 2 Hour Delay
Wabeno - 2 Hour Delay
Mercer School 2-hour delay
Elcho School - 2 Hour Delay
White Lake-2 Hour Delay
Phelps - 2 Hour Delay, Daycare Remains Open