Schools delayed or closed because of bitter cold

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:41 AM CST
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero.
weyo - stock.adobe.com
/
178553918
Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero.

A number of school districts in Northern Wisconsin have either delayed classes or closed entirely Tuesday, February 18th, due to bitter cold temperatures.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect until 10:00 a.m.

A list of school closings and delays is below.

Closed

Merrill Schools - Closed & No After School Activities

Antigo - Closed

Tomahawk - Closed

Chequamegon School District - Closed

Phillips - Closed

Prentice - Closed
 

2 Hour Delay

Crandon Head Start - 2 Hour Delay

Crandon Schools - 2 Hour Delay

Goodman Armstrong Creek - 2 Hour Delay

Laona - 2 Hour Delay

Wabeno - 2 Hour Delay

Mercer School 2-hour delay

Elcho School - 2 Hour Delay

White Lake-2 Hour Delay

Phelps - 2 Hour Delay, Daycare Remains Open
Local News cold weather
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
John Burton
