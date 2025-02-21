Driver dies nearly two weeks after a crash in Minocqua

Nearly two weeks after a car crash in Minocqua, a driver in the accident has died.

Dead is 69-year-old John W. Huppert of St. Germain.

The Minocqua Police Department received a call the morning of Thursday, February 6th about an accident on Highway 51 north of Huber Lane.

Huppert was driving south on Highway 51 when his Subaru Outback crossed the center lane and both northbound traffic lanes. The vehicle hit the side of a Town of Minocqua front-end loader which was plowing the sidewalk.

Huppert was transported to the hospital. Police were told Huppert died on February 18.

Minocqua authorities say they believe Huppert experienced a medical complication, which caused him to become unresponsive and crash.