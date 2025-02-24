Rider dies in a snowmobile crash in Vilas County

A crash in Vilas County killed a snowmobiler near St. Germain over the weekend.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at 4:53 p.m. Saturday saying a snowmobiler had struck a tree.

The accident happened along a curve on Trail 15 near Sweet Fern Lane in the Township of St Germain.

The snowmobiler was unresponsive, and CPR was started.

The snowmobiler was transported from the scene by St Germain 91.

While enroute to the hospital, life saving measures were unsuccessful and the snowmobiler was pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by WI DNR.

Additional units responding were Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, St Germain EMS, MED 5, Medical Examiner, and WI Department of Natural Resources.