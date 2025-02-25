© 2025 WXPR
Small plane makes emergency landing in Eagle River

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:25 AM CST
A small plane that had a problem needed to make an emergency landing in Eagle River.

The Eagle River Police Department got a call at 10:24 a.m. Monday from the Minneapolis Flight Center.

They said a small plane was damaged in flight and needed to make an emergency landing at Eagle River Union Airport.

A number of agencies responded to the airport, to wait for the plane’s arrival.

Despite the loss of part of the landing gear in flight, the plane landed safely with no injuries.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
