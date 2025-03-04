© 2025 WXPR
Closures announced as National Weather Service issues Winter Storm Warning for the Northwoods

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 4, 2025 at 4:01 PM CST
National Weather Service Green Bay

Note: This article will be updated as closure announcements are reported.

Counties in Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are under Winter Storm Warnings.

By Wednesday evening, six to 10 inches of snow is forecasted for much of the region. More than a foot is possible in the Ironwood/Hurley area.

Strong winds with this storm could lead to downed branches and power outages.

You can visit 511wi.gov for updates on winter roads conditions.

Closures

The following schools and organizations have announced closure for Wednesday, March 5th due to the weather:

Oneida County Meals on Wheels and on-site dining will be closed.

Minocqua Public Library

Rhinelander District Library

School District of Rhinelander

Phelps School District

Elcho School District

Goodman-Armstrong Creek

Tomahawk School District

Northland Pines School District

 
