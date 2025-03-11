Firefighters responded to an early morning attic fire in Arbor Vitae Tuesday.

The call came in around 4:10 a.m. for a house on Witches Lake Road. The caller said their roof was on fire.

When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and what looked a fire in the attic.

The fire spread into a bedroom and bathroom.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believe to have originated in or near an electrical box in the ceiling.

The fire department stressed the importance of smoke detectors and their ability to give people an early warning. That was the case in this fire.

The Arbor Vitae Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire with assistance from Woodruff Fire Department, St. Germain Fire Department, and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.