Former correctional officer charged with assaulting inmate in Lincoln County

A former Lincoln County correctional sergeant was fired and faces criminal charges for reportedly assaulting an inmate in the Lincoln County Jail.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says 44-year-old Jason Meister of Pearson has been charged with one count of abuse of residents of penal facilities, and one count of substantial battery.

It reportedly happened while Meister was working February 28th.

According to the criminal complaint, Meister assaulted the inmate in their cell.

The inmate suffered two broken ribs and a laceration above their eye that required stitches.

Surveillance video captured this incident.

As a result of an internal investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office terminated Meister’s employment as a correctional sergeant.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into this incident.