One person found dead following Lincoln County fire

A person was found dead following a house fire Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

It’s not yet known if the person died because of the fire.

First responders were called to a fire at a home in the Town of Bradley just after 6:00 a.m.

The whole house was on fire by the time they arrived.

Tomahawk, Nokomis, and Cassian Fire Departments put out the fire.

A body was found inside while it was being extinguished.

State Fire Marshalls, Wisconsin Department of Justice Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The sheriff’s office says at this time the identity of the victim is not being released.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death have not been identified yet.