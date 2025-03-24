Missing Person: Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Dept. asks for help finding woman last seen March 17

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Native American woman.

Melissa Beson, 37, was reported missing by family on March 23rd.

Police say she was last seen on Monday, March 17 during the late afternoon.

At that time, Beson was seen walking on Indian Village Road near Wayman Lane in Lac du Flambeau.

She was walking toward Highway 47 wearing red sweatpants, a black sleeveless shirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

Beson is described as a Native American woman, 5’7”, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has numerous tattoos, including on her neck, arms and legs.

Police say Beson’s family is extremely worried about her and joins the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department in seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with any information at all regarding Melissa Beson or her possible whereabouts is asked to call: Lac du Flambeau Tribal P.D. at 715-588-7717 or Vilas County Sheriff’s Office at 715-479-4441