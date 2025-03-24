Suspect arrested in a Vilas County killing

Vilas County authorities arrested a man suspected of killing a woman in the St. Germain area.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from an address in the Town of Cloverland around 10:30 Friday night.

The caller said a woman had been found who appeared to be dead.

Deputies found 61-year-old Kelly Johnson dead of what was called unnatural causes.

Early Saturday, 56-year-old James Johnson of St. Germain was taken into custody.

Detectives from Vilas County, Oneida County, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation helped at the scene.

Help was also received from the Department of Justice’s mobile crime response team and the Wisconsin State Patrol.