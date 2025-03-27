One dead, two injured in Gogebic County crash

A woman is dead, and two men are injured after a single car crash in Gogebic County.

According to the Wakefield Post of the Michigan State Police, a call came in for a rollover crash on M-64 in Marenisco Township Wednesday night around 11:20.

State Police say the car was going south on 64 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

A 45-year-old Bessemer woman was ejected from the front passenger seat.

She died in the crash.

The passenger in the back seat was treated and released from Aspirus Ironwood Hospital.

The driver, a 57-year-old Marenisco man, was treated for minor injuries.

He was then arrested for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

The crash remains under investigation.