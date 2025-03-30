Thousands lose power in ice storm

An ice storm knocked out power to thousands of people in northern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 47,000 customers without power as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The forecast from in the National Weather Service included an Ice Storm Warning until 7:00 p.m. Sunday for northern Wisconsin.

According to the weather service, significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages.

Tree damage is likely due to the ice.

The weather service says travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in some areas, and travel was strongly discouraged.

Wisconsin Public Service offers some general advice for those without power.

