Thousands lose power in ice storm
An ice storm knocked out power to thousands of people in northern Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 47,000 customers without power as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
The forecast from in the National Weather Service included an Ice Storm Warning until 7:00 p.m. Sunday for northern Wisconsin.
According to the weather service, significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages.
Tree damage is likely due to the ice.
The weather service says travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in some areas, and travel was strongly discouraged.
Wisconsin Public Service offers some general advice for those without power.
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized
- Do not remove trees or branches if contacting power lines
- Report downed power lines to us or local law enforcement
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored
- Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Get power restoration updates on the WPS app or online
- Use generators properly
- Leave a light on to know when power is restored
- Check with municipality for shelters or other resources during extended outages
- Use key for electronic entry doors if keypad is not battery operated
- Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions