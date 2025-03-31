© 2025 WXPR
One dead, one injured in Iron County car crash Sunday evening

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT
Pixibay

One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 51 in Iron County Sunday evening.

It happened near Tower Ridge Road in Mercer around 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a car was driving south on Highway 51 when it lost control and rolled over into the ditch.

The 29-year-old Mercer man who was driving was thrown from the car. He died in the crash.

A 23-year-old Darien man in the passenger seat was taken to Howard Young Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

First responders from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County Coroner’s Office, Mercer Fire and EMS , and Hurley Police Department also responded to the crash.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
