Fire damages a home in the Town of Arbor Vitae

Fire struck a home in the Town of Arbor Vitae Friday.

In a Facebook Post, Arbor Vitae Fire Rescue says it was called out at 1:13 p.m. for the fire at 11880 Grouse Covey Lane.

The first company on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire in the roof area.

Numerous other departments were called to the scene to help out.

Crews conducted an aggressive attack, but had to retreat due to the partial collapse of the roof.

Everyone got out of the house, and no firefighters were injured.

Heavy fire damage was reported to the roof and attic, with water damage throughout the home.

They believe the fire started in the chimney chase area above the fire box.

Occupants had started a fire in the fireplace a short time before the fire was discovered.