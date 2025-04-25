Vilas County car chase ends with crash in Oneida County

A car chase Thursday in Vilas County ended with a crash and an arrest.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a welfare check in the Township of Lincoln around 5:00 p.m.

They found an armed man sitting in a car.

According to the sheriff's office, he became agitated and aggressive before taking off in the car.

The Eagle River Police Department was called in to help stop the car using spike strips.

Officers lost the man for a while before finding him in another car where they chased him along highways 70 and 45.

The chase eventually ended on Highway 17 in Oneida County after the car crashed.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office says the man did not cooperate with law enforcement so various non-lethal measures were used including bean bag rounds and pepper ball munitions.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and flown by helicopter to Aspirus in Wausau for injuries he got in the crash.

Multiples agencies from Vilas and Oneida County responded to the incident.