Rhinelander city-wide clean up planned for May 16 and 17

The City of Rhinelander is holding a city-wide clean up.

It’s open to current City of Rhinelander residents only.

Those that participate must provide proof of residency. Examples include current utility bill, WI ID, bank statement, lease.

There will be no curbside pick-up and limited to one visit per resident.

All items must be brought to the collection site at 644 Washington Street.

The site will be designed in a loop format for easy flow and staff will be on hand to provide directions.

Accepted items include:

non-food household waste - clothing, small tools, housewares, dishes, bedding, etc.,

furniture - end tables, chairs, desks, chests, beds, sofas, mattresses

small appliances (NO FREON) - toasters, hair dryers, lamps, radios, plug in tools etc.

They will not accept:



electronics - TVs, computers, or batteries,

fluorescent bulbs

tires

yard waste-leaves or brush

vehicle parts and fluids

Freon appliances - refrigerators, AC units

large volume of construction/demolition material, decking, shingles etc.

It is a free service.

The site will be open Friday, May 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 17th from 7:00 a.m. to noon.