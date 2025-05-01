WPS warns customers of a spike in scam phone call attempts this week

Wisconsin Public Service is warning its customers about a sudden increase in scam phone call attempts this week.

Scammers are making the calls and pretending to be from WPS to trick customers into paying them money.

Residential customers, businesses and religious organizations in northeast and north central Wisconsin have received the scam calls.

The scammers are using familiar tactics, including threatening customers with disconnection if an immediate payment is not made.

Scammers have asked some customers to provide banking information or send money using payment methods WPS does not accept, including direct payments to third-party apps.

Customers who receive calls like these should hang up the phone immediately to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Tips from WPS on how to stop scam attempts: