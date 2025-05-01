WPS warns customers of a spike in scam phone call attempts this week
Wisconsin Public Service is warning its customers about a sudden increase in scam phone call attempts this week.
Scammers are making the calls and pretending to be from WPS to trick customers into paying them money.
Residential customers, businesses and religious organizations in northeast and north central Wisconsin have received the scam calls.
The scammers are using familiar tactics, including threatening customers with disconnection if an immediate payment is not made.
Scammers have asked some customers to provide banking information or send money using payment methods WPS does not accept, including direct payments to third-party apps.
Customers who receive calls like these should hang up the phone immediately to avoid falling victim to a scam.
Tips from WPS on how to stop scam attempts:
- Follow your instincts. If a call, email or text seems suspicious, hang up or delete it immediately. It’s not rude; it’s safe.
- Avoid online searches. Always contact WPS using the number on a bill, the WPS app or WPS website. Do not take phone numbers directly from search engine results, as these can be manipulated.
- Know the right ways to pay. WPS offers many payment options, but never requires customers to use prepaid debit cards. WPS doesn’t accept direct payments from third-party apps or unusual payment methods like cryptocurrency.
- Contact WPS with questions. Customers can verify the status of their account by contacting WPS at the number on their bill, the WPS app or WPS website. WPS employees work with customers if they have fallen behind on bills by offering payment plans and financial assistance options.