Teenage drowns in Wausau

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 12, 2025 at 7:27 AM CDT
WAOW Television

A 16-year-old boy drowned in Wausau over the weekend.

The Wausau Police Department is investigating the drowning.

Police say his body was recovered Sunday evening from the Wisconsin River near downtown Wausau.

They had received word of a possible drowning at 8:30 Sunday evening near the boat and kayak dock in the 1200 block of North River Drive.

Witnesses said the teen entered the river from the dock and did not resurface.

The teen was found at 9:10 p.m., and lifesaving efforts were begun immediately, but the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
