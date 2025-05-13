Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office puts out alert missing teens

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office put out an alert for two missing Bessemer teens Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office believes they ran away together.

Savannah Merrill and Kyler Breese were last seen around midnight.

Merrill is a 13-year-old girl, about 5'5" with blue hair.

Breese is a 15-year-old boy, about 5'10" with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office at 906-667-0203 or Michigan State Police at 906-229-5372.