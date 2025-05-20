© 2025 WXPR
City of Rhinelander works towards new emergency services building

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 20, 2025 at 8:30 AM CDT
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Fire Chief Tonnancour talks with Gov. Evers in October 2022 about the issues with the currently building and the need for funding.

The City of Rhinelander took the next step in getting a new public safety building.

As WXPR Previously reported, the Rhinelander Fire Department needs a new building.

Fire Chief Brian Tonnancour describes it as a Frankenstein building, with multiple add-ons and rooms on different HVAC systems.

Four of the eight stalls are condemned, meaning they can’t park their fire trucks in them.

Tonnancour spoke at the listening session earlier this month hosted by Senator Felzkowski and Representative Swearingen.

“Our public safety building is on its last leg. We have raw sewage coming up in our kitchen sink,” said Tonnancour.

Tonnancour was asking the state lawmakers to support a grant program in the next state budget to help pay for a new public safety building.

The new building is expected to cost $15 million and would house both Rhinelander Fire and Police.

At its May 12th meeting, Rhinelander Common Council approved a proposal from Wendel-Five Bugles for design work for the new emergency services building.

The price for this work is not to exceed $29,500.

“We need this done because many of the grants that we’re going to go after, grants, funding, they want to see design. They don’t just want to take your word for it, they actually want to see the design for it,” said City Administrator Patrick Reagan.

A location has not been determined yet.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
