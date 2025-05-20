© 2025 WXPR
Rhinelander home damaged by fire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:36 AM CDT

People living in a house on Prospect Street in Rhinelander got out safely after a fire broke out.

The Rhinelander Fire Department says on Monday evening at 6:21 p.m., they got a report of a house on fire at 17 West Prospect Street.

Flames were visible at the back entrance when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters started their work on the outside of the building, then moved inside to put out fire within the wall and ceiling where the flames had been seen.

The fire was out at 6:42 p.m.

Everyone got out safely, and the residents have temporally been relocated.

The cause is still being investigated.

The Newbold and Pine Lake Fire Departments provided assistance.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
