Presque Isle home destroyed in Monday evening fire

A home in Vilas County is a total loss after a fire Monday evening.

Firefighters in Presque Isle responded to the fire on State Line Road around 6:30 Monday.

The homeowner was burned, but was able to get out of the house and alert a neighbor to call it in.

Flames were coming out of three sides of the home as firefighters arrived.

A nearby pickup truck was also damaged.

Several other fire departments were called in.

The 92-old-year old resident was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Minocqua to treat the burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Presque Isle Fire, Presque Isle first responders, Northwoods 91, Northwoods 92, Manitowish Waters Fire, Winchester Fire, Excel Energies and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.