© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

E-bike suspected as cause of St. Germain house fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT
pixabay.com

A house in St. Germain is a total loss after a fire spread from the garage.

The preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire to be an electric bike, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Greenwood Drive around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

People were able to safely get out of the home.

Several agencies responded including the St. Germain Fire Department, St. Germain Ambulance, Arbor Vitae Fire Department, Plum Lake Fire Department, WPS, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.
Tags
Local News WXPR NewsFireSt. GermainVilas County
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required