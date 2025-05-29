E-bike suspected as cause of St. Germain house fire

A house in St. Germain is a total loss after a fire spread from the garage.

The preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire to be an electric bike, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Greenwood Drive around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

People were able to safely get out of the home.

Several agencies responded including the St. Germain Fire Department, St. Germain Ambulance, Arbor Vitae Fire Department, Plum Lake Fire Department, WPS, and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.