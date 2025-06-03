Langlade County authorities trying to find an apparent runaway teenager

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an apparent runaway.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a report about 14-year-old Jacob Hutton in the Elton/White Lake area of Langlade County.

They don’t want volunteers right now so they can keep their search efforts efficient.

They do want to hear from anyone who may have seen the teenager.

Jacob Hutton may be on a smaller, black mountain bike.

Contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411 with any information.