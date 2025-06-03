© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Langlade County authorities trying to find an apparent runaway teenager

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:46 AM CDT
Jacob Hutton
Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Jacob Hutton

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an apparent runaway.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a report about 14-year-old Jacob Hutton in the Elton/White Lake area of Langlade County.

They don’t want volunteers right now so they can keep their search efforts efficient.

They do want to hear from anyone who may have seen the teenager.

Jacob Hutton may be on a smaller, black mountain bike.

Contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411 with any information.
Tags
Local News missing teenLanglade County Sheriff's OfficeWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required