8th offense OWI arrest follows crash that injures several people in Oneida County

A driver was taken into custody for 8th offense operation while intoxicated after a crash that hurt several people.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the crash at 4:12 p.m. Monday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Highway K and Harshaw Road in the town of Cassian.

A 50-year-old woman driving a Chevy Impala on Harshaw Road did not stop at a stop sign, and was struck a Chevy Trailblazer traveling on Highway K.

The driver of the Impala, her 4-year-old passenger, and two people who had been in the Trailblazer were all taken to area medical facilities.

The driver of the Impala was taken into custody for a number of offenses including 8th offense OWI, operating while revoked, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

On scene assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Rhinelander medics, Cassian Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, MedEvac, and the Oneida County Highway Department.