Idea of making Brown Street in downtown Rhinelander one-way to get a listening session

Rhinelander will move forward with gathering information on the idea of making Brown Street one-way, including scheduling a listening session to see how people feel.

Being discussed would be making Brown Street one-way between Anderson Street and Frederick Street.

Alderman Tom Barnett said he was neutral on the idea and could see benefits and difficulties with both options.

He thought a listening session would be fantastic.

“Because then the people that are really vehemently against it can come to a listening session and have their voices really heard as to why they’re against it or why they’re for it. I think that’s just really perfect governance there is to let the people have a say. I don’t see an issue with moving it forward to at least that point” said Barnett.

The council Monday night passed a motion to set up a listening session and gather more data.

July 21st is being targeted for the listening session.