© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idea of making Brown Street in downtown Rhinelander one-way to get a listening session

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR

Rhinelander will move forward with gathering information on the idea of making Brown Street one-way, including scheduling a listening session to see how people feel.

Being discussed would be making Brown Street one-way between Anderson Street and Frederick Street.

Alderman Tom Barnett said he was neutral on the idea and could see benefits and difficulties with both options.

He thought a listening session would be fantastic.

“Because then the people that are really vehemently against it can come to a listening session and have their voices really heard as to why they’re against it or why they’re for it. I think that’s just really perfect governance there is to let the people have a say. I don’t see an issue with moving it forward to at least that point” said Barnett.

The council Monday night passed a motion to set up a listening session and gather more data.

July 21st is being targeted for the listening session.
Tags
Local News RhinelanderCity of RhinelanderDowntown RhinelanderRhinelander city councilWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content