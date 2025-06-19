Rhinelander man injured in Oneida County car crash

A driver needed to be flown to Wausau Aspirus Hospital following a single-car crash in Oneida County.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says it got multiple calls about the crash around 8:30 Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of County Highway K and Mitchell Lane in the Town of Nokomis.

According to the initial investigation by the Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Wallmow, 20, of Rhinelander was driving a Corvette west on Highway K.

Witnesses told officers that his car passed them and was driving at a high rate of speed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver lost control of the car. It went in the ditch, went airborne, and rolled several times.

Wallmow was ejected during the crash.

He was the only in the car.

Wallmow was taken to Tomahawk Aspirus Hospital before being helicoptered to Wausau.

The investigation is ongoing, and the accident report will be completed by the Wisconsin State Patrol with assistance of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

On scene assisting the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Nokomis First Responders, Nokomis Fire Department, Cassian Fire Department, and the Oneida County Highway Department.