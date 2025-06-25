Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks public help finding missing Winneconne man

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public.

At 10:40am this morning the sheriff’s office received a call of an abandoned car on private land off of East Circle Dr. in the Town of Somo, in northwestern Lincoln County.

Personal identification information found near the car matched with the name of the owner of the car, Mitchell S. Reif of Winneconne, WI.

The sheriff’s office reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office to see if they were aware of any possible problems with Mitchell.

Winnebago County advised that he was the subject of a welfare check in their county on Sunday June 22nd and they were unable to locate him at the time.

Mitchell is listed as missing/endangered through Winnebago County.

While the deputies conduct their search for Mitchell, the sheriff’s office received a call from a land owner on Homestead Rd. that they had a picture of a party matching Mitchell’s description on a trail camera.

The picture was taken about a half mile south of where Mitchell’s car was discovered, and the time of the picture was around 8:48am on the 22nd.

It is asked that anyone who may own property in the area or have trail cameras in the area if you could check your cameras and property for any sign of Mitchell.

This request would include people in southeastern Price County.

People are asked to keep your eyes open for anyone matching Mitchell’s description. Reif is 5’08”, 250 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees someone matching his description please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 715-536-6272.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Conservation Officers with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as well as North Woods Canine out of Rhinelander, WI.