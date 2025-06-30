© 2025 WXPR
Two dead, one severely injured in Price County fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT
Two people are dead, and another is severely injured after a home caught fire in the Township of Fifield.

The call for the fire came in just at 3:11 a.m. Sunday.

The Price County Sheriff's Office says the caller said one person was able to get out of the home, but two others were still inside.

The one who escaped had significant, life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies responded including first responders from Pike Lake, Fifield, Park Falls, Minocqua, and Lac du Flambeau.

Two bodies were found within the remains of the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation State Fire Marshal’s Office, Price County Sheriff's Office, and the Pike Lake Fire Department.
