Reminder: Rhinelander fireworks display will be launched from Westside Park

The City of Rhinelander will be hosting their annual “Fourth of July Fireworks” at dusk on Friday, July 4, 2025. Due to the street construction project in and around the Hodag Park area, this year’s fireworks will be launched from Westside Park at dusk.

Due to the limited size of Westside Park, and the required blast radius for fireworks, Westside Park will be closed on July 4 th to all spectators. The 2025 fireworks show will be a complete aerial show in that all shots will be launched high into the air, with no ground-effect fireworks as are typically found in shows held on the 4th of July. This is being done to allow for viewing from areas farther away, due to the park’s closure.

Starting at 6:00 pm on July 4th , the streets immediately adjacent to Westside Park will be closed to all through traffic. Streets to be closed include Lynne Street, Philip Street, and Hemlock Streets. Spruce Street, Vaughn Street, and Gardner Streets will be closed where they intersect with Lynne, Phillip, and Hemlock. No parking signs will be placed around the area, and all cars must be removed from Lynne, Phillip, and Hemlock Streets prior to 6:00 pm. These streets will be reopened upon the conclusion of the fireworks show.

City of Rhinelander

As the park and streets immediately adjacent to the park will be closed, spectators are encouraged to plan early for where they will view this year’s fireworks. Spectators are reminded that they may not obstruct traffic and may only park in areas where vehicle parking is permitted.

Any permitted and licensed food trucks wishing to take part must be located at the municipal parking lot located at the intersection of West Frederick Street and Anderson Street.