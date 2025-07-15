© 2025 WXPR
Driver killed in Vilas County crash

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:39 AM CDT
A driver died after a truck hit a tree in the Town of St. Germain.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 9:30 p.m. Monday along Highway 155 near Sixteen Road.

The caller said they heard a crash and walked outside to find a truck in the ditch that had struck a tree.

The first deputy there found the driver was breathing but not alert.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Aspirus Howard Young Hospital.

Lifesaving efforts were made on the way, but the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name will be withheld until family can be notified.
