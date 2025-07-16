Fire destroys garage in Vilas County after storms roll through
Storms may have set off a fire in the Vilas County Town of Conover.
At 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, the Vilas County Dispatch Center got a report of a fire in the woods in the area of Highway 45 near River Road in the Town of Conover.
Deputies arriving on scene found a detached garage going up in flames at 5255 River Road.
They found the homeowner asleep in a residence adjacent to the garage.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but a press release notes severe weather including lightning and high winds had just moved through.
The Conover Fire department and Conover Rescue and Ambulance Service assisted the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.