Fire destroys garage in Vilas County after storms roll through

Storms may have set off a fire in the Vilas County Town of Conover.

At 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, the Vilas County Dispatch Center got a report of a fire in the woods in the area of Highway 45 near River Road in the Town of Conover.

Deputies arriving on scene found a detached garage going up in flames at 5255 River Road.

They found the homeowner asleep in a residence adjacent to the garage.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but a press release notes severe weather including lightning and high winds had just moved through.

The Conover Fire department and Conover Rescue and Ambulance Service assisted the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.