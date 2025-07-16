© 2025 WXPR
Fire destroys garage in Vilas County after storms roll through

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:54 AM CDT
Storms may have set off a fire in the Vilas County Town of Conover.

At 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, the Vilas County Dispatch Center got a report of a fire in the woods in the area of Highway 45 near River Road in the Town of Conover.

Deputies arriving on scene found a detached garage going up in flames at 5255 River Road.

They found the homeowner asleep in a residence adjacent to the garage.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but a press release notes severe weather including lightning and high winds had just moved through.

The Conover Fire department and Conover Rescue and Ambulance Service assisted the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
