Motorcycle rider killed after hitting deer in Florence County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:48 AM CDT
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
/
Moment RF

The driver of a motorcycle died after hitting a deer in Florence County.

A 59-year-old woman on the back of the bike was able to call for help after the crash around 10:00 Friday evening on Menominee River Road.

Deputies and Florence County EMS tried to save the life of the 59-year-old driver, who suffered severe head injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Neither person had been wearing a helmet.
