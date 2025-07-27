Fire personnel from five counties respond to Minocqua storage unit fire

Personnel from five counties needed to be called out to battle a fire at a large storage unit in Minocqua.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, and one had to be taken to Howard Young Medical Center for treatment.

Minocqua Fire and Rescue was called to the 60 by 200-foot storage unit at 8781 Highway 47 around 1:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There was a report of heavy smoke venting from the roof of the building.

Due to the difficulty of the fire, ultimately more than 30 agencies were called to help with the firefighting effort.

Due to high temperatures, firefighters in air packs were only able to work 15-to-20-minute cycles.

That required extra people to allow rotation of crews.

Personnel came from as far away as Marathon, Lincoln, and Price Counties.

Schrom’s Excavating was also used to help open the building to access the fire.

Minocqua Fire said the incident was about as extreme as it gets fighting a fire in high temperatures.

Minocqua Fire said they were extremely grateful for the hard work, commitment and determination of those who responded including the firefighters, EMS personnel, Arbor Vitae and Little Rice REHAB support, Schrom's Excavating Inc., Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Public Service, Minocqua Police Department, Woodruff Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, MABAS Wisconsin MABAS 114 Leadership, and the Lakeland Sanitary District.

They said "although the result of the fire is not what we wanted to see, today was an example of how First Responder resources from 5 Counties (Volunteers and Career) can come together and work under the same system towards the same goal in an organized and professional manner."

The complete list of agencies involved is below..

Minocqua Fire & Rescue Department

Hazelhurst Fire Department

Woodruff Fire Department

Oneida County EMS - Med 4/5/8

Lac du Flambeau Fire and Ambulance

Lake Tomahawk Fire Department

Arbor Vitae Fire and Rescue

St. Germain Fire & Rescue

Boulder Jct Fire Department

Sugar Camp Fire Department

The Rhinelander Fire Department

Newbold Fire Department

Little Rice Fire Department

Three Lakes Fire Department

Pine Lake Fire Rescue

Pike Lake Fire & Rescue

Eagle River Fire Department

Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department

Cassian Volunteer Fire Department

Crescent Vol. Fire Dept.

Manitowish Waters Fire Company

Monico Fire Department

Pelican Fire & Rescue

Plum Lake Fire / Ambulance

Stella Fire Department

Tomahawk Fire Department

Pine River Fire Department

Town of Russell Fire Department

Northwoods EMS District