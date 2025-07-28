© 2025 WXPR
Girl dies after falling off a boat in Lincoln County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:53 AM CDT
Lake Alexander
Lake Alexander

An 11-year-old girl died after falling from the back of a boat in Lincoln County.

Sunday afternoon at 3:28 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Dispatch Center got a call that a girl had fallen off the boat on Lake Alexander and was missing underwater.

Merrill Fire, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and a number of other agencies rushed to the lake.

Sonar located the victim underwater, and her body was recovered around 7:00 p.m.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Dive teams from Lincoln, Oneida and Marathon Counties were on the scene, as were air boats from the DNR, and Newbold and Pine Lake Fire Departments.
