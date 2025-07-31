Broadband, healthcare, and housing top of mind for Northwoods leaders during Evers roundtable

Changes to a key broadband infrastructure program is hurting the Northwoods.

Governor Tony Evers held an ice cream roundtable at Briq’s Soft Serve in Rhinelander with local leaders from three counties.

Both the Sokaogon Chippewa Community and Oneida County Economic Development Corporation raised concerns about federal changes to the BEAD Program.

It’s a program that’s provided financial assistance to communities to build better broadband infrastructure.

The now-named BEAD BOB program makes it harder to get fiber installed and instead wants it more even with satellite or towers. The issue in the Northwoods is that those options aren’t as reliable.

Trees make it hard for satellites to get the sky access they need and towers’ reliability wanes with population fluctuations.

“In Oneida County, with tourism, you could check a tower in October, and you could check the same tower in July, what July you might get 10 and 2, and then October, you might get the 120 but it just depends on when you check,” said OCEDC Executive Director Tony Pharo. “That's why we're disappointed with the BEAD BOB, is that we'd like to have fiber in the ground.”

While this change to the BEAD program was at the federal government level, Governor Evers believes the state can support fiber installation.

Evers had sent a letter to the Trump Administration in May urging it not to make these changes to the BEAD Program.

“That is so disappointing that the federal government decided to kind of pull back. We're going to work hard to make sure that people get fiber. I mean, I know we can get satellites, all sorts of different ways, but the bottom line the gold rule is fiber to the houses directly,” said Evers.

The Sokaogon Chippewa Community is leading an effort to get fiber internet through Forest and Florence Counties.

There’s more than 5,500 in Oneida County that don’t have adequate broadband.

Other concerns brought up to Evers included the need for affordable housing, changes to Medicaid and Medicare, and the lack of power people have because of the limits of referendums.

While he heard concerns from people, Evers also took time to highlight the state budget that passed earlier this month.

While Evers says the budget isn’t perfect, funding for schools and childcare were major wins for the Northwoods.

Evers was also happy it was a bi-partisan effort.

“It is good that Republican and Democrats can work together and get something done. I think those people up north want that to happen just as much as people in Madison,” said Evers.

Evers announced last week that he would not be seeking a third term.

He told people at the roundtable he was confident that he could win another term but wants to spend more time with family.

Evers does not plan to endorse any candidates in the primary.