Two campers found dead on Isle Royale National Park

The deaths of two campers on Isle Royale National Park are being investigated.

Two separate reports came into park rangers late Sunday afternoon of two people found dead at a remote backcountry campground within the park.

Two rangers hiked overnight 11 miles to the campground.

Early Monday morning, they found the two dead people.

The National Park Service says the causes of death are unknown at this time.

Additional ground and aviation resources responded starting Monday.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Isle Royale National Park is a remote island wilderness in the middle of Lake Superior that’s only accessible by ferry, seaplane, or private watercraft.