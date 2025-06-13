Michigan family shines in national adoption spotlight

A new public service announcement spotlights a Michigan teen, in and out of foster homes, who was adopted after a holiday visit turned into a permanent stay.

The PSA is part of a national campaign by the Dave Thomas Foundation, focusing on what it is like to bounce between foster homes, to finally finding a place to belong.

Almost three years ago, Bridgett, 15, faced losing her foster home at Christmas until her high school principal, Jeremy Wright and his wife Jenny, who already had a son, offered her a temporary stay. The visit ultimately became a permanent, loving home. Together, Jeremy, Jenny and Bridgett shared highlights of their adoption journey.

"There's a bunch of kids out there that need structure and need a family, and it's kind of sad but it's also rewarding and challenging," Jeremy said.

"When I look back now on the journey that we've had the past two and a half years, I'm so much better for it," Jenny recounted.

"It feels good to be adopted," Bridgett added.

About 3,000 children in Michigan are in foster care and legally available for adoption. Nearly 300 do not have an identified adoptive family and are actively waiting for a permanent home.

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who was adopted himself, became a vocal adoption advocate, testifying before Congress, expanding efforts to Canada, helping launch the U.S. adoption stamp in 2000 and appearing in PSAs.

Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the foundation, emphasized how their PSAs continue to play a vital role in raising awareness.

"It just opens people's eyes, I think, to the fact that it's an absolute human right to have a family, and to have a safe and loving family," Soronen explained.

The foundation focuses on helping children who are, on average, around 14 years old, and about 87% of them have a diagnosed special need, such as ADHD or the effects of trauma.