Town of Lac du Flambeau to ask tribal government for 60-day moratorium on roadblocks while they work towards a resolution

Frustration grows in the Lac du Flambeau community over issues related to road access for private property through reservation land.

As WXPR previously reported, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe put barricades up on four roads Tuesday blocking people from their homes.

The tribal government says the Town of Lac du Flambeau and the involved title companies have not always negotiated fairly over the last 10 years after right-of-way easements expired.

The town board held an emergency meeting Thursday.

While comments and questions were kept mostly civil, people who no longer have easy access to their homes voiced their frustrations with the town, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe, and the title companies.

Most people, like Mike Hornbostel, just wanted a straight answer on how to resolve this issue.

“Everybody in here has made phone calls, haven’t you? Trying to help resolve this. Trying to get answers, but we’re not going anywhere,” said Hornbostel.

As of the meeting Thursday, barriers were still up on the roads.

People who chose to stay in their homes have expressed safety concerns like first responders getting through quickly enough and refueling heating systems in the bitter cold this week.

A lawyer who said she was hired by Fidelity and First American title insurance companies to represent 35 of the homeowners involved spoke at the meeting saying that the title companies had offered nearly one million dollars to resolve this issue but were turned down by the tribe.

WXPR reached out to the tribe for further comment following the meeting but did not get a response by Thursday evening.

In a previously released statement, Tribal President John Johnson Sr. said, “Title companies could have settled the situation by paying a fraction of what is being asked for now.”

Congressman Tom Tiffany has reached out to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to try and get the barricades lifted.

He gave a statement to WXPR in response to the situation that reads, “By choosing to barricade taxpayer-funded roads, the Tribe is creating a public safety concern for people who might need an ambulance to arrive as quickly as possible, firefighters who might need to put out a fire, propane trucks who may need to fill up tanks, and restaurant owners whose livelihoods are at stake due to the road closures. This is no way to treat your neighbors, and I have spoken directly with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Neighbors work together to find solutions; they do not hold each other hostage.”

WXPR also requested an interview with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to better understand their role in this situation.

We were given this statement in response to that request:

“The Bureau of Indian Affairs support Tribes in their inherent right to self-determination and supports their ability to resolve their conflicts internally, exercising and clarifying their governing documents. It also ensures that applicable laws and regulations are adhered to in the execution of federal programs. Accordingly, we seek to work closely with our tribal partners to safeguard the rights of both Tribes and individuals.”

The BIA went on to say it has no jurisdiction over the right of way and that staff are monitoring the situation and are prepared to provide assistance if requested.

At the emergency meeting, The Lac du Flambeau Town Board voted to reach out to the tribal government immediately following the meeting to ask them to take down the barriers for 60 days while the town board, tribal government, and title companies reach an agreement.

The town board says it will post updates on its website. WXPR will continue to update this story as we learn more.

