Judge refuses to issue temporary restraining order in LDF road dispute

A Federal Judge has refused to issue a temporary restraining order to force the reopening of blocked roads in Lac du Flambeau.

More than two dozen homeowners are suing the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Tribal Council.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin to require the tribe to remove the barricades it put up on four roads due to rights-of-way disputes.

Judge William Conley ruled the plaintiffs did not show relief was warranted without giving the defendants a chance to be heard.

The tribal council will have until March 28th to file a response to the suit by the homeowners.

The homeowners will have until March 14th to provide more information on why they believe the court has the authority to order the roads to be reopened.

The lawsuit says the tribe illegally put down the barriers since the roads in question are open and available to the public under federal law.

The 28 plaintiffs listed in the suit are all homeowners that have been blocked driving access to and from their homes because of the barricades.

Tribal President John Johnson Sr said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Town and the Title Insurance Companies had negotiated in good faith.

The title companies involved in this issue and the Town of Lac du Flambeau have made monetary offers to resolve this issue. The Tribe has declined those offers.