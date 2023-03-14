© 2023 WXPR
Native American News

Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman to give this year’s State of the Tribes address to Wisconsin Legislature

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published March 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT
Dual Language Sign 1.jpg
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman Robert VanZile unveils the new dual-language highway sign.

Chairman Robert Van Zile of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band will give the 2023 State of the Tribe address.

He’ll address members of the Wisconsin Legislature in the state capitol.

The address is a way for tribes to inform the state government and the general public about some of the most pressing issues facing tribal communities.

Wisconsin’s State of the Tribes address was started in 2005.

You can watch it here starting at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. WXPR will also broadcast at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 following Points North.

