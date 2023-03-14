Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman to give this year’s State of the Tribes address to Wisconsin Legislature

Chairman Robert Van Zile of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community Mole Lake Band will give the 2023 State of the Tribe address.

He’ll address members of the Wisconsin Legislature in the state capitol.

The address is a way for tribes to inform the state government and the general public about some of the most pressing issues facing tribal communities.

Wisconsin’s State of the Tribes address was started in 2005.

You can watch it here starting at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. WXPR will also broadcast at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 following Points North.

